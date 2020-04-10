Caterpillar seeks fresh $3 billion loan to boost liquidity: source



Source: www.caixinglobal.com



Caterpillar Inc is in talks with banks for a fresh $3 billion nine-month revolving credit facility, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »