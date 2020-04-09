ï»¿Thursday, 09 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Iraqi oil minister says it's necessary to determine oil cuts' limits
Added: 09.04.2020 18:17 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: english.alarabiya.net
Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Thursday it was necessary to determine the limit of oil cuts, the timeline, the start date of applying the measures and to distribute the shares fairly and equally, a statement from oil ministry said.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Oil
,
Iraq
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us