Mnuchin says U.S. economy could open in May, defying experts



Source: www.ibtimes.com



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the American economy could start to reopen for business in May, despite many medical experts saying that closures and social distancing measures will need to stay in place for longer to defeat the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy