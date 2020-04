UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again



Source: www.vogue.co.uk



British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation. More in feeds.reuters.com » ISIS Tags: UK