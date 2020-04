U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week



Source: faithandvictory.com



The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for the second straight time last week as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt. More in feeds.reuters.com »