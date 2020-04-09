S&P cuts Renault bonds to 'junk' and downgrades outlook on PSA

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) delivered downgrades on Thursday to France's top car companies Renault and PSA , cutting Renault's bonds to 'junk' status due to the impact of the new coronavirus.