Index Ventures raises $2 billion for growth investments



Added: 09.04.2020



Venture capital firm Index Ventures said on Thursday it had raised $2 billion for growth investments, backing entrepreneurs it reckons will lead the way out of the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU