U.S. weekly jobless claims seen hovering near record highs



Source: money.cnn.com



The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks likely totaled a staggering 15 million as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt, which would cement views the economy was in deep recession. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy