Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pickup again in second half



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Nasdaq Inc is hopeful initial public offerings will pick up in the second half of 2020, but much depends on how well companies and investors emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the exchange operator said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »