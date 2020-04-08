Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws



Added: 08.04.2020 19:37 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted. More in feeds.reuters.com »