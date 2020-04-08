Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 billion



Britain's biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. More in feeds.reuters.com »