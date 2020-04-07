Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts



Source: www.slideshare.net



Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc , the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »