Wall Street gains on hopes of coronavirus slowdown



Added: 07.04.2020



Source: nypost.com



Wall Street rose on Tuesday on early signs of the coronavirus outbreak plateauing in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots, with the New York state's governor saying social distancing measures to curtail the spread of the virus were working. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: New York