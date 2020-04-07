Exclusive: U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane



The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co to supply LEAP-1C engines for China's C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said. More in feeds.reuters.com »