Tuesday, 07 April 2020
Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%
Added: 07.04.2020 12:56
Source: www.bagley.msstate.edu
Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending this year by 30% as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.
Oil
,
Exxon
