China's Ucar, in which Luckin chairman is top shareholder, halts shares



China's Ucar Inc, in which Luckin Coffee Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu is the biggest shareholder, suspended trading of its shares on Tuesday after regulators questioned the car service provider about how the alleged fraud at Luckin would impact it. More in feeds.reuters.com »