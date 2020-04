Luckin Coffee chairman defaults on loan, surrenders company shares



Added: 06.04.2020 18:16 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Luckin Coffee Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu and Chief Executive Jenny Zhiya Qian have handed over shares in the embattled Chinese coffee chain to lenders after a company controlled by Lu's family defaulted on a $518 million margin loan, one of the banks said on Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money