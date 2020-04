CVS ramps up drive-through coronavirus testing sites with faster kits



Source: www.valuewalk.com



CVS Health Corp , called on by the Trump administration last month to help test Americans for infections from the new coronavirus, said it was launching two offsite testing locations with Abbott Laboratories' faster diagnostic kit and would be able to handle 1,000 tests per day. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: CVS