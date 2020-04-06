ï»¿Monday, 06 April 2020
Exclusive: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
Added: 05.04.2020 23:44
Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is preparing to seek at least $16 billion from investors for its sixth flagship buyout fund, braving the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter.
