Explainer: Antitrust law won't get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices

Added: 03.04.2020 22:55 | 13 views | 0 comments

It is illegal for oil producers to meet to discuss pushing up oil prices under U.S. antitrust law, but perfectly legal if state regulators or the federal government set lower production levels for them, U.S. antitrust experts said on Friday.