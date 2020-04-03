ï»¿Friday, 03 April 2020
Leasing company Avolon cancels order for 75 Boeing MAX jets, 4 Airbus A330s
Added: 03.04.2020 13:28 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: worldairlinenews.com
Aircraft lessor Avolon has cancelled an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes that were due to be delivered by 2023 as it adjusts its order book to the industry disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Dublin-based firm said on Friday.
