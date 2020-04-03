ï»¿Friday, 03 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
UK facing Depression-style hit as firms slump in March
Added: 03.04.2020 11:57 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.canadaupdates.com
Britain's economy looks set for a slump that in the short term could be deeper than during the depression of the 1930s, as a survey showed the coronavirus crisis caused a record downturn among services and manufacturing firms in March.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
UK
,
Depression
,
ISIS
,
Economy
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
Manchester City
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us