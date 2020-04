Mnuchin says small business rescue loans launch Friday, despite lender confusion



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was pressing ahead with the Friday launch of a $349 billion coronavirus rescue loan program for small businesses, after conceding to bank demands to fix aspects of the program that they said could cause participating lenders legal and financial risks. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Steve-O