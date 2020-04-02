Walgreens shares fall as coronavirus pandemic hits store sales



Added: 02.04.2020 19:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc fell 6% on Thursday after the drugstore retailer reported a steep decline in U.S. same-store sales in the last week of March as customers stayed indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »