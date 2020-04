Exclusive: Trump does not plan to ask U.S. oil producers for coordinated cuts - official

The United States will not ask U.S. domestic oil companies for a coordinated cut in production to counter a historic meltdown in global prices and is still awaiting the details of planned cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia, a senior administration official told Reuters on Thursday.