Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings



Added: 02.04.2020 21:03 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The coronavirus pandemic may have erased around $64 billion of value from Warren Buffett's equity portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway Inc , setting up the conglomerate for one of the largest quarterly losses ever by an American company. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Warren Buffett