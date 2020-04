Instant View: Weekly US jobless claims top 6 million for first time



The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot to a record high for a second week in a row - topping 6 million - as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into recession. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy