Thursday, 02 April 2020
In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority
Added: 02.04.2020 12:04 | 15 views | 0 comments
Source: www.deccanchronicle.com
European cities cracking down on short-term rentals of private homes like those on Airbnb got a boost on Thursday after an adviser to Europe's top court said they have the right to vet such rentals to tackle the shortage of long-term housing.
