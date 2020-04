SoftBank terminates $3 billion WeWork tender offer



Added: 02.04.2020 6:39 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iol.co.za



SoftBank Group Corp said it has terminated a $3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, drawing threats of legal action from other board members. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU