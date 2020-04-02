U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice: sources



Added: 02.04.2020 4:09 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The U.S. Treasury Department has hired Wall Street bankers and lawyers to advise on providing tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline, cargo and defense sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »