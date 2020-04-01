U.S. factory activity in March was weakest since 2009: IHS Markit



Source: www.cleveland.com



The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in March, with activity hitting its lowest level since 2009, as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread shortages, a survey confirmed on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »