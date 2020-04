U.S. private payrolls post first decline in two-and-a-half years



Source: money.cnn.com



U.S. private payrolls dropped in March for the first time in 2-1/2 years, likely as businesses shut down in compliance with strict measures by authorities to contain the coronavirus pandemic, supporting economists' views that the longest employment boom in history probably ended last month. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money