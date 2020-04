Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn



Source: www.thestar.com



The dollar gained broadly against riskier currencies on Wednesday, with markets staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as the world locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy