Dollar firms as investors brace for global downturn



01.04.2020



Source: financialtribune.com



The dollar was a touch firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by its safe-haven status with the world staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as it locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy