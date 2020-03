Independent worker group calls for Whole Foods 'sick out'



An independent group of workers at Whole Foods Market called on colleagues to phone in sick to the grocer's stores on Tuesday to protest what they say is a lack of adequate compensation and protections from the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Workers