Global M&A dwindles as coronavirus batters world’s economies



Source: theconversation.com



Global mergers and acquisitions activity plunged 28% in the first quarter to its lowest level since 2016 as the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, compounding a slow start to the year for dealmakers. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy