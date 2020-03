Furniture giant IKEA making masks to help fight coronavirus



Added: 31.03.2020 14:55 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.news.yahoo.com



Furniture giant IKEA is producing face masks and other protective gear for hospitals, joining a growing list of companies branching out of their normal business areas to help meet equipment shortages in the fight against coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Hospitals