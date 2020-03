S&P 500 set for worst first quarter since 1938



Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 headed for its worst first quarter since 1938 as evidence grew of the scale of the damage caused by the collapse in oil prices and business activity due to the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil