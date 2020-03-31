Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags



Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »