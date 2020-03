Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs



General Motors Co told suppliers on Monday that it is postponing work on at least half a dozen future models to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic and could delay the planned launch in late April of its highly profitable large sport utility vehicles. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM