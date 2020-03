EasyJet grounds entire fleet as coronavirus pushes airlines to brink



British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet of over 330 aircraft and had no visibility on when it could restart flights, highlighting the heavy strain on airlines trying to survive to fly again after coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Survivor