China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller kin



Added: 30.03.2020 8:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.caixinglobal.com



China's largest state banks said the impact of restrictions on movement imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could pull down asset quality as borrowers struggle to repay loans, though they are likely big enough to weather any fallout. More in feeds.reuters.com »