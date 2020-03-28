U.S. consumer sentiment near three-and-a-half year low, spending sluggish



Added: 28.03.2020 18:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prweb.com



U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to near a 3-1/2-year low in March as the coronavirus epidemic upended life for Americans, and consumer spending was sluggish in February, strengthening economists' expectations of a deep recession. More in feeds.reuters.com »