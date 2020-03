U.S. regulators give banks relief on accounting standard, derivatives rule



U.S. banking regulators told banks Friday they could ignore the capital implications of a new accounting standard for two years and adopt early a new, more sensitive way to measure risk in a bid to ensure banks continue lending through the pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Adobe