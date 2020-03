Added: 27.03.2020 13:46 | 13 views | 0 comments

A raft of programs from the U.S. central bank and a $2 trillion rescue bill nearing approval in Congress are aimed at providing relief during a "self-mandated" recession "so that when the virus is defeated we can walk, we can run, and then we can sprint out of this," Dallas Federal Reserve bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.