'Maximum bearish': funds in record rush to cash in past week



Added: 27.03.2020 12:32 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.binarytribune.com



Investors rushed into cash and out of bonds at a record pace over the past week as the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem in markets, BofA said on Friday, though it noted a key positioning signal at "maximum bearish" could signal a big rally ahead. More in feeds.reuters.com »