U.S. House sets Friday debate for coronavirus aid bill



Added: 27.03.2020



Source: www.lansingstatejournal.com



The U.S. House of Representatives will begin a two-hour debate on a sweeping, $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday but it was not clear whether the measure would be able to pass on a voice vote, the House Majority Leader's office said late on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM