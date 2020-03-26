U.S. home healthcare industry warns of possible 'collapse'



Added: 26.03.2020 20:45 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lubbockonline.com



Home healthcare providers, the lifelines to 12 million vulnerable Americans, are scrambling to decide how to serve patients who show symptoms of coronavirus -- and how to ensure that the providers themselves neither catch nor spread it. More in feeds.reuters.com »