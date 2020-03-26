Geely's Volvo Cars warns virus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings



Source: www.volvocars.com



Sweden's Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely, scaled back its guidance for the full year, warning that sales, earnings and cash flow in the first half of 2020 would decline from a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its business. More in feeds.reuters.com »