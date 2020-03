U.S. jobless claims balloon to record on coronavirus impact



The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in U.S. history. More in feeds.reuters.com »